Sammons Financial Group Breaks Ground on New Building for Growing Workforce

Financial services firm plans for current and future growth with new location in West Des Moines

SFG groundbreaking ceremony (left to right) West Des Moines Mayor, Steve Gaer; Lt. Governor, Adam Gregg; Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds; SFG Chairman and CEO, Esfand Dinshaw; Sammons Enterprises CEO, Heather Kreager; Sammons Independent Annuity Group President, Rob TeKolste; KDC’s Brent Strong

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) , parent company of Midland National Life Insurance Company ® and North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ®, broke ground on their new local headquarters and expanded office space. Designed to accommodate the company’s growth for the next 10 to 20 years, the building will provide space for approximately 200 new jobs in addition to the existing workforce of over 500 employees in the West Des Moines area.

“Our vision is to create a collaborative and functional workspace for our teams now and in the future,” says Esfand Dinshaw, Chairman and CEO of SFG. “West Des Moines is our home, and we’re excited to bring economic growth to our community while enriching our existing employees’ experience at their workplace.”

The new building will be over 215,000-square feet and is being constructed at 81st St. and Mills Civic Parkway. Scheduled to open in fall 2020, the new headquarters is designed to provide space, safety and functionality for current and future teams and departments. “Sammons Financial Group is poised for growth, and our new headquarters will provide the space and amenities we need to attract and retain our workforce and meet their needs in the future,” says Dinshaw.

Rated in the top 25 employers on Glassdoor’s 2019 Best Places to Work , SFG looks forward to many years in their new location, contributing to the West Des Moines business community.

About Sammons Financial Group The member companies of Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) , are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG is comprised of three member companies: Midland National ® Life Insurance Company , which includes Sammons ® Corporate Markets ; North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® ; and Sammons Institutional Group SM , which consists of Midland Retirement DistributorsSM and Sammons Retirement Solutions ® , Inc. Together, SFG offers some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every MomentSM.

Media Contact: John Myers, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d10ead42-fb69-44a7-95be-f18fa32c2f88