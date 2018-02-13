Sammons Financial Group, Inc. Launches New Website

Breaking News
CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. announced today the launch of its newly revamped website, sammonsfinancialgroup.com. The newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information about the company and its financial services organizations, Midland National® Life Insurance Company, North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®, and Sammons Institutional GroupSM. The website features regularly updated company news, leadership and financial information, employment opportunities, community involvement highlights, and investor information.

“Sammons Financial Group and its companies have grown at a remarkable pace over the past decade, and we wanted a website that was reflective of the company that we are today, a company with more than $73 billion in total assets,” said John Myers, associate vice president, corporate communications. “What we have now is a website that speaks to what Sammons Financial Group and its member companies do for people and businesses across America: we help them be financially prepared for the future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today.”

The launch of the new website features a new video promoting the company’s tagline, With You for Every MomentSM, portraying a montage of the kind of “moments” Sammons Financial Group wants consumers to enjoy, knowing that their futures are financially protected with life insurance, annuities or other retirement planning products offered by its companies.

“We wanted a website that’s inviting, that’s simple to use, where people can explore and learn about our companies, our financial strength and private ownership, our leadership, and our extensive involvement in our communities,” said Myers. “We want to get the message out there: this is who we are, and this is what makes Sammons Financial Group so different among the landscape of big financial companies.”

The new mobile-responsive website works with any mobile or tablet device, and will be updated regularly with news of product launches, business activity, corporate milestones, organizational announcements, community involvement highlights, and investor and financial information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website at sammonsfinancialgroup.com. 

ABOUT SAMMONS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

The member companies of Sammons Financial Group, Inc. (SFG), are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG’s member companies, Midland National Life Insurance Company®, North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®, and Sammons Institutional GroupSM offer some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every MomentSM.

