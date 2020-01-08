Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sammons Financial Group Names Bryce Biklen as Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer

Sammons Financial Group Names Bryce Biklen as Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Annuity leader brings nearly a quarter century of distribution experience to new role

Bryce Biklen

Bryce Biklen, Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer, Sammons Independent Annuity Group.

Bryce Biklen, Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer, Sammons Independent Annuity Group.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sammons Financial Group® (SFG) has named Bryce Biklen to a new role as vice president and chief distribution officer for Sammons Independent Annuity Group (SIAG), a division of SFG. In this position, Biklen will lead the SIAG distribution teams for SFG’s member companies. Those companies include North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® and Midland National® Life Insurance Company.

“Bryce is an exemplary sales leader – one who takes initiative and delivers results,” said Rob TeKolste, SIAG president. “His broad and diverse experience in all aspects of insurance distribution will help us to execute our growth strategy.”

Biklen will be responsible for leading sales growth for the North American and Midland distribution channels through building and maintaining relationships with key Independent Marketing Organization (IMO) partners and financial professionals. 

“In today’s financial services environment, it is imperative we offer to our channel partners a first-in-class combination of innovative products and benefits,” said Biklen. “To best deliver on this promise, we must work tirelessly to create and communicate what we offer in the most compelling and effective way possible. I look forward to leading that charge.”

Biklen has been working in annuity distribution since 1997, and since 2017, he has served as vice president and national sales manager for Sammons Institutional Group’s Midland Retirement Distributors. He spent the past 18 years at SFG’s member companies in a variety of roles across multiple distribution channels. That experience includes positions as vice president of sales, director of broker dealer distribution, and director field training and sales support. In addition to SFG, Biklen has been an independent financial advisor, a regional vice president with an IMO and a regional vice president for another insurance carrier. 

Biklen holds an undergraduate degree in business management from Central College (Pella, Iowa) and is a licensed investment professional certified through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and is a licensed insurance agent. He and his family reside in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. 

The member companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG), are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG is comprised of three member companies: Midland National® Life Insurance Company, which includes Sammons® Corporate MarketsNorth American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; and Sammons Institutional GroupSM, which consists of Midland Retirement DistributorsSM and Sammons Retirement Solutions®. Together, the SFG member companies offer some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63184271-cbbf-4a53-8c3e-4e9f51d1ea98

CONTACT: Media contact: Kevin Waetke, [email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.