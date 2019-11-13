Breaking News
Sammons Financial Group Promotes Amy Rider to Vice President of Strategic Risk and Mortality Management

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Insurance underwriting veteran brings over 25 years of experience to new role

Amy Rider

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sammons Financial Group® (SFG) is pleased to announce the promotion of Amy Rider, FALU, FLMI, to vice president, strategic risk and mortality management. In her new role, Rider will oversee the strategic direction of the mortality risk function and will be responsible for establishing the core underwriting guidelines that drive SFG’s mortality results.

“Amy is a true asset to SFG who brings to the organization strong technical expertise in insurance underwriting along with exemplary leadership skills,” said Jeremy Bill, vice president, product development. “We are excited to have her lead the strategic direction of risk and mortality management for SFG.”

With over 25 years of insurance underwriting experience, Rider has extensive knowledge in the policies and procedures, new tools and technology that will enable her to continue to enhance SFG’s existing underwriting program. She joined SFG in 2016 as associate vice president of mortality management. Prior to joining SFG, Rider served as director of underwriting and risk management at Optimum Re Insurance Company.

Rider has held various positions within the Rocky Mountain Society of Home Office Underwriters (RMSHOU) and Academy of Life Underwriting (ALU). In 2013, she was the recipient of the ALU’s Charles A. Will Award. Amy has a vast network across the industry, and is often called upon to speak at conferences about underwriting innovation and mortality management.

About Sammons Financial Group

The member companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG), are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG is comprised of three member companies: Midland National® Life Insurance Company, which includes Sammons® Corporate Markets; North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; and Sammons Institutional GroupSM, which consists of Midland Retirement DistributorsSM and Sammons Retirement Solutions®, Inc. Together, SFG offers some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every MomentSM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40fc61bb-4698-4aa5-a94d-399768376ce4.

CONTACT: Media Contact: John Myers, [email protected]
