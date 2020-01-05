Samsung Elec says will unveil ‘innovative devices’ on February 11

Samsung Electronics said on Sunday that it will introduce new, innovative devices in San Francisco on Feb. 11, with the electronics giant widely expected to unveil its new foldable phone and a new version of its flagship S model.
