Samsung Electronics confirms coronavirus case at phone factory complex in South Korea

Samsung Electronics said on Saturday that one coronavirus case had been confirmed at its mobile device factory complex in the southeastern city of Gumi, causing a shutdown of its entire facility there until Monday morning.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Optimism, fear and expectations mark first day of violence cut period in Afghanistan - February 22, 2020
- Hardline Guards make early gains in restricted Iran election - February 22, 2020
- China reports fall in new coronavirus cases but concerns grow over rising global spread - February 22, 2020