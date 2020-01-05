Samsung Electronics says will unveil ‘innovative devices’ on February 11

Samsung Electronics said on Sunday that it will introduce new, innovative devices in San Francisco on Feb. 11, with the electronics giant widely expected to unveil its new foldable phone and a new version of its flagship S model.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; U.S. urges leaders to reconsider - January 5, 2020
- Three rockets fall in Baghdad, including two in Green Zone: military - January 5, 2020
- Venezuela Socialists snatch congress from Guaido, opposition denounces coup - January 5, 2020