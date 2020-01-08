Samsung Electronics flagged a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly operating profit, indicating that memory chip prices bottomed out quicker than analysts had anticipated, strengthening hopes of a recovery.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Samsung flags smaller-than-expected fall in fourth quarter profit as chip price fall eases - January 7, 2020
- U.S. House committee sets Iran hearing, invites Pompeo - January 7, 2020
- Wall Street dips as investors focus on Middle East, but chipmakers climb - January 7, 2020