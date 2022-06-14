Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Samsung Foundry Adopts Primarius’ SDEP to Shorten SPICE Model Development Turnaround Time

Samsung Foundry Adopts Primarius’ SDEP to Shorten SPICE Model Development Turnaround Time

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Ensures High-Quality SPICE Model Support and Enables Fast DTCO Iterations at Advanced Process Nodes

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Primarius Technologies today announced its SDEP™ intelligent spec-driven model extraction platform has been adopted by Samsung Foundry.

SDEP helps Samsung Foundry and its customers significantly shorten turnaround time for SPICE model development, accelerating development competitiveness at legacy nodes, and enabling fast Design Technology Co-Optimization (DTCO) iterations at advanced process nodes. By continuously embedding know-how in the customized flow, engineers can run automated flows with more than 50% efficiency improvement for curve fitting. That solves resource shortage problems for multiple projects and ensures high-delivery quality of SPICE models independent of engineer’s experience level.

“Samsung and Primarius achieved another success with SDEP’s adoption after intensive testing and qualification of the technology on our advanced process platforms,” remarks Jongwook Kye, Executive Vice President of Foundry Design Enablement Team at Samsung Electronics. “Our mutual customers will benefit from having faster time to market with reduced model development and delivery time. With a SDEP setup, we can provide high-quality SPICE model and meet increasing customer demands with our available engineering resources.”

“Samsung has been a long-time Primarius customer and a strategic partner,” comments Dr. Zhihong Liu, Primarius’ Chairman and CEO. “SDEP is a revolutionary technology to enable an efficient DTCO and meet the toughest needs from advanced process development. We’re glad that SDEP is being adopted by Samsung Foundry, which enables fast iterations with design groups and further increases Primarius’ value as a Samsung SAFE ecosystem partner.”

SPICE modeling is more challenging and takes more effort at smaller technology nodes where device characteristics are more complicated. It now takes several months to develop a full SPICE model library for IC design after process technology development is completed.

In the post-Moore’s Law era, challenges include continuous shrinking of transistors and new process platforms for different applications using older technology nodes. Each variety of a process platform requires a dedicated effort on SPICE model development and foundries see more model development requests than previous generations. As a result, delivery of fast and accurate SPICE models with limited engineering resources is a challenge when faster time to market and quick iterations between process development and circuit designs are expected.

About SDEP
An innovative model development platform designed to tackle advanced SPICE modeling challenges, SDEP provides a system to retain and receive device modeling expertise and build automated flows for different process platforms and applications with intelligent target-oriented algorithms. Modeling experts can establish fully customized model auto-extraction flows for different applications using powerful and flexible modules available. With a built-in parallel SPICE as the core simulation engine for fast performance, it has integrated data analysis and validation utilities, rich parameter control and optimization functions as well as flow automation features.

At 2022 Design Automation Conference
Primarius Technologies will exhibit at the 2022 Design Automation Conference (DAC) in Booth #1419 (First floor) Monday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

To arrange a meeting or demonstration of the Primarius Technologies product line, send email to: contact@primarius-tech.com.

About Primarius
Primarius Technologies (688206.SH) is a global EDA company delivering industry-leading design enablement technologies for advanced SPICE modeling, PDK generation and standard cell library characterizations, and a complete DTCO-enabled custom design EDA flow for complex memory, analog and mixed-signal designs. Powered by leading edge SPICE/FastSPICE simulation technologies, Primarius is committed to deliver innovative DTCO EDA solutions, with the mission to shorten time-to-market and improve YPPA of circuit designs at advanced process nodes, and unique data-driven EDA solutions, supported by full range of semiconductor parametric testing systems and industry’s golden low frequency noise testing systems. Visit Primarius Technologies for more information.

SDEP is a trademark of Primarius Technologies. Primarius Technologies acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products.

For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins                                     
Public Relations for Primarius Technologies
(617) 437-1822
nanette@nvc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.