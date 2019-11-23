Samsung Heavy Industries to pay $75 million to resolve foreign bribery case: U.S.

Samsung heavy industries Co Ltd has agreed to pay more than $75 million in criminal penalties to resolve a U.S. investigation of a scheme to pay millions of dollars in bribes to officials in Brazil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
