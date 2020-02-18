Samsung offers phone delivery service for test use to ride out coronavirus impact

Samsung Electronics has launched smartphone delivery services for customers to test its new products, as the spread of the coronavirus has prompted the tech giant to cancel promotional events and brace for weak store sales.
