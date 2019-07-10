Samsung selects WiSilica as ecosystem partner for IoT Lighting Solutions

Breaking News
Laguna Hills, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WiSilica, a pioneer in intelligent IoT solutions for smart environments, and Samsung Electronics’ LED Business Team announced a global strategic partnership to build next-gen IoT solutions for lighting. This affiliation is aimed to create unified experiences in human-centric lighting, wireless controls, and energy efficiency.

Today, enterprises recognize the vast benefits in adopting smart lighting technology and are increasingly accelerating their lighting IoT implementation to stay on the competitive vanguard. Samsung and WiSilica being leaders in their respective fields are all set to bring in the smart IoT revolution in lighting. The imperative partnership intends to help organizations work smarter, improve energy efficiency, and leverage analytics for breakthrough results.  

WiSilica pioneered the world’s first location-aware IoT platform, ARIXA, combining smart lighting and real time location services. The platform seamlessly integrates hardware, middleware, cloud, and application interfaces to power a wide range of business applications. With combined efficiencies from both companies, customers can now easily convert their traditional lighting systems to a truly connected, automated, and secure ecosystem with million-devices.

Samsung spearheads in the smart lighting arena with its state-of-the art LED technology. It is also among the world’s largest information technology company, consumer electronics maker, and chipmaker measured in terms of revenue and worldwide leadership. “We are proud to announce this long-term partnership with the Samsung Electronics’ LED Business Team. The rich multi domain experience and market leadership of Samsung combined with IoT expertise of WiSilica is a powerful combination. We believe this helps to generate industry leading products and platforms,” says Suresh Singamsetty, CEO, WiSilica. 

The collaboration will bring-in new dimension in the IoT landscape, helping customers succeed in their journey towards becoming “Smart” and “Intelligent.”

About WiSilica

WiSilica is a smart environment IoT platform and solutions provider that bridges objects, locations, and people in real time. ARIXA, WiSilica’s location aware IoT platform provides complete cloud-to-device solutions for intelligent lighting and device controls (LUMOS) and real-time tracking (TRAK). The company also provides customized solutions for smart spaces (ORION) to OEMs developing new smart solutions. Wisilica with its expanding partnerships with global tier1 companies, is committed to extend its leadership in human-centric lighting, energy efficiency, space management, and AI powered analytics.

About Samsung

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

