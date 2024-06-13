Brewing the American Dream Program Offers New Top Craft Brewer Invaluable Mentorship & Assistance, Continuing Legacy of Small Business Support

Samuel Adams Brewing The American Dream 13th Brewing & Business Experienceship Crowns & Hops Brewing Co.

Boston, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream®, the groundbreaking philanthropic program dedicated to providing mentorship and capital to food and beverage entrepreneurs nationwide, proudly announces Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. as the winner of its 13th Brewing & Business Experienceship. The Inglewood-based brewery joins an esteemed line of emerging craft brewers and will be the latest to receive exclusive support and tutelage under Samuel Adams.

The Brewing & Business Experienceship is an annual opportunity for craft brewers across the country to contend for unparalleled expertise from Samuel Adams’ professionals, including founder and brewer Jim Koch. Each year, one standout brewer is selected to join a team of mentors at the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery to fine-tune skills for business growth and co-create a specialty beer. The winner also attends the Great American Beer Festival, the premier craft beer event, to uniquely experience the industry alongside Samuel Adams.

As a proud Black-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned brewery, Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. was co-founded by Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter. Since forming in 2016, the duo has sparked a global movement, paving the way for more Black and Brown faces in the beer community—from consumers to entrepreneurs. Crowns & Hops has challenged the traditional craft beer industry model by creating a brand that transcends beer.

For the third year, the search for the Brewing & Business Experienceship winner was celebrated live by an enthusiastic audience and group of experts at the Crafting Dreams Beer Bash. This unique event, held on Friday, June 7th in Boston, featured Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. and five other finalists from across the nation, each pouring a beer of choice and sharing personal business stories. The evening provided an intimate look into the work Brewing the American Dream does to uplift small business owners, welcoming not only six incredible craft brewers, but several local food vendors within its network. Following an immersion into a passionate community of entrepreneurs, attendees were invited to cast a vote for one exceptional brewer. The final tally played a key role in Samuel Adams’ ultimate selection.

“Each year, this program moves us deeply as we witness the immense talent that lives within the craft beer industry, and Crowns & Hops is a shining example of it,” said Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams. “Their infectious energy, dedication, and passion for growth stood out to us. These qualities are vital to keeping the beating heart of the craft beer movement strong for many years to come. Beny and Teo’s commitment to furthering the innovation and inclusivity of craft beer demonstrates the spirit and drive that will continue to invigorate our industry.”

At the Crafting Dreams Beer Bash, Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. showcased “The Dopest” Hazy IPA, a floral brew bursting with notes of citrus and sweet fruit, balanced with mild woodiness and pine. Clocking in at 6.8% ABV, the hazy is double dry hopped, offering a smooth and creamy mouthfeel. Referenced by voters as crisp, clean and easy to drink, the beer was distinct and complemented the brewery’s visionary mission.

“This recognition from Brewing the American Dream is a remarkable milestone as we look to evolve our business to new heights,” said Beny Ashburn, co-founder of Crowns & Hops. “Teo and I are excited that this opportunity will not only enhance our ability for continued impact locally, but also propel us towards the broader footprint we’ve always envisioned. As we go deeper down the path of community building, culture preservation and palate expansion through world-class beer, we are proud to have Samuel Adams in our corner.”

In the coming months, Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. will join Samuel Adams in Denver for the Great American Beer Festival and in Boston to create a special collaboration brew. Details on the release date and availability in Boston and Inglewood taprooms will be announced at a later time.

For more information on Brewing the American Dream, visit www.brewingtheamericandream.com

About Brewing the American Dream

In 2008, Samuel Adams® launched its core philanthropic initiative, Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream®. In partnership with Accion Opportunity Fund, one of the nation’s largest non-profit small business lenders, the program supports small business owners in the food, beverage, and brewing industries through access to business capital, coaching, and new market opportunities. The goal is to help strengthen small businesses, create local jobs, and build vibrant communities. Since its inception, Brewing the American Dream® has worked with Accion Opportunity Fund and other nonprofits to loan more than $109 million to over 4,300 small business owners in the food and beverage industry. Brewing the American Dream employees, along with local business partners and community organizations, have provided coaching and mentoring to more than 15,000 business owners across the country, helping to create or maintain over 11,500 local jobs.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

Attachment

Samuel Adams Brewing The American Dream 13th Brewing & Business Experienceship

CONTACT: Samuel Adams Brewing The American Dream Samuel Adams Brewing The American Dream [email protected]