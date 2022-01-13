Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Samurai Saga – NFT Collection Announces All Holders Will Receive A 3D Version of Their NFT To Use In The Collection’s Full Open World Game

Samurai Saga – NFT Collection Announces All Holders Will Receive A 3D Version of Their NFT To Use In The Collection’s Full Open World Game

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Samurai Saga

Los Angeles, California, United States, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After a sold out mint, the NFT collection announces you will be able to use your Samurai NFT in their Open World game.

 Samurai Saga holders should be thrilled as they look forward to playing a “The Witcher” type open world game where they can hang with their friends and fight monsters with their favorite NFT character they hold. With a trailer live on their website, the game is extremely close to coming to fruition with holders expected to be able to play a demo version of the game in February. 

Along with a fully-functional game with world-class graphics, collectors should also consider the NFT collection for the following reasons:
1. The profits from the fully sold out mint will be invested directly into the project to ensure it has longevity and rewards collectors for holding on to their Samurai NFT.
2. Every Samurai Holder will be airdropped a 3D version of their Samurai to use in the Game and once the game opens, Samurai owners-good or evil-will be the first to enter the field, giving them the advantage when earning the weapons, avatars, and tools essential for victory in the game. 

Samurai Saga not only has a game coming, but plenty of other features on the roadmap to keep collectors engaged in the project. For example, holders will be able to stake their Samurai to earn passive income just like a savings account. The team also plans many giveaways and other marketing efforts in order to build upon the current community which has grown to over 150,000 people in their discord. But, the main focus will be on developing an open-world game for collectors to use their Samurai in and fight “Baddies” the Villains in the game that will also be released as NFTs.

Samurai Saga NFTs are now available for aftermarket purchase on Opensea. 

Links 
https://www.samuraisaga.com/#roadmap
https://discord.gg/samuraisaga
https://instagram.com/thesamuraisaga
https://opensea.io/collection/samuraisaga

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/samurai-saga—nft-collection-announces-all-holders-will-receive-a-3d-version-of-their-nft-to-use-in-the-collection-s-full-open-world-game.html

CONTACT: Media Company: MetaLab
Media Name: Brian
Media Phone:323 222 2222
Media Email: brian_metalab.media@customers.prdistribution.org
Media URL: https://www.metalab.media/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.