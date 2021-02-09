Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / San Antonio Marketing Specialist Jeremy McGilvrey Gets Over 700 Positive Reviews

San Antonio Marketing Specialist Jeremy McGilvrey Gets Over 700 Positive Reviews

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

San Antonio, Texas-based digital marketing expert and author Jeremy McGilvrey reaches more than 700 positive reviews for his digital marketing services and best-selling books.

San Antonio, United States , Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital marketing specialist and best-selling author Jeremy McGilvrey announced that his work has reached more than 700 reviews across multiple platforms. The Harvard-educated marketing and brand specialist based in San Antonio, Texas, develops marketing strategies across multiple platforms for his clients, his dedication to high standards of quality being reflected in his overwhelmingly positive customer and reader feedback.

Further details available at https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com.

The announcement marks an important milestone for Jeremy, whose work has helped countless business owners and digital entrepreneurs achieve their digital goals using creative approaches to marketing and lead generation. While his work has been featured across multiple prestigious publications, one of the most important indicators of quality is the high number of positive reviews on Google, Upwork, and Amazon.

Jeremy McGilvrey’s reviews indicate that he dedicates himself to each client, taking the time to get to know both the client’s business and the particularities of their industry.

Equipped with this essential knowledge, he creates and implements custom marketing strategies adapted to each client’s unique needs. This is accomplished through a variety of effective methods based on extensive data analysis and a deep understanding of behavioral-based marketing.

By using industry-leading techniques customized according to each project, Jeremy McGilvrey develops high-conversion landing pages that are engaging and offer genuine value to visitors. Each landing page is designed to promote a company’s unique value proposition as efficiently as possible. Jeremy’s results reflecting the success of his approach: over 250 clients saw user retention increase by 50% with new landing pages, while over 300 clients leveraged the new designs to multiply their campaign response rate by 400%.

Jeremy’s methodology and data-driven approach in landing pages is then coupled with behavioral-based email communication that keeps each lead engaged over time and maximizes overall marketing ROI.

“We provide innovative, highly functional, visually appealing and feature-rich funnel design as well as digital marketing programs that drive business growth,” explains Jeremy. “I hold myself and my entire team of certified experts to the highest standards of creative and technical excellence. Every client, regardless of size or scope of project, can expect nothing but the best designs, customer service and professionalism from my hand-selected, dedicated and marketing savvy team.”

The marketing specialist and his team regularly achieve exponential sales results for their clients, and Jeremy McGilvrey’s positive reviews reflect his dedication to helping his clients achieve sustainable success.

Jeremy McGilvrey is also the author of the best-selling books: “Instagram Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Growing Your Following Fast, Driving Massive Traffic & Generating Predictable Profits” and “CEO: 7 Secrets To Unleash Your Inner Boss And Start Building Your Million Dollar Future Today”. Both of his books rank in the top 25 best-selling Kindle titles in multiple categories and have hundreds of positive reviews from readers throughout the world.

With the latest announcement, Jeremy McGilvrey continues to invest in the development of effective approaches to digital marketing, landing page design, Instagram marketing, sales funnel development, e-mail marketing, and other digital solutions.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

Contact Info:
Name: Jeremy McGilvrey
Email: Send Email
Organization: Jeremy McGilvrey
Address: 17803 La Cantera Terrace 8318, San Antonio, TX 78256, United States
Phone: +1-800-746-1522
Website: https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com

CONTACT: Name: Jeremy McGilvrey
Organization: Jeremy McGilvrey
Address: 17803 La Cantera Terrace 8318, San Antonio, TX 78256, United States
Phone: +1-800-746-1522

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.