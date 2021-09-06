San Antonio Unique Medieval-Living Retail Thrives Despite COVID

The Sanctuary delivers Medieval Living to a blossoming market.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Knight Watch Games expands its medieval retail selection with its sister store, The Sanctuary, after explosive growth despite COVID restrictions.

One of San Antonio’s most beloved attractions, Knight Watch Games, is expanding their unique approach to retail and community building with its sister store, The Sanctuary. The gaming store has been endearing customers for six years, winning multiple community awards for best game store in the city. The Sanctuary is the next step in the unique business model that has experienced great success, even in a time of COVID and difficult economic pressures.

The Sanctuary is excited to announce its grand opening on Sept. 25. The event will showcase its unique inventory of medieval clothing, weapons, leather and metal armor, as well as household décor. With an inventory that you would normally only find at a renaissance fair, The Sanctuary aims at inspiring the growing fan base of reenactors, fair-goers, costume enthusiasts and live-action role-players.

Later in 2021, The Sanctuary is planning its first annual fashion show, showcasing the array of clothing from such countries as Lithuania, Germany and Canada. As many as 20 models will participate in a three-act theatrical presentation of the clothing, armor and accessories sold by The Sanctuary.

For more information about events, products, or tournaments can be found at knightwatchgames.com or thesanctuarystoresa.com

About Knight Watch Games and The Sanctuary:

Knight Watch Games, located in San Antonio, TX is a premier gaming retail venue that is known for its amazing immersive environment, its hospitable community, its knowledgeable and helpful staff, and the two “Lord’s Hounds” that call the store home. The store is decorated as a medieval grand hall of a keep, complete with long wooden banquet tables, chandeliers, and soft minstrel music. Knight Watch Games hosts large-scale tournaments with such popular games as Warhammer 40k, Age of Sigmar, Star Wars Legion, Flesh and Blood collectible card game, and Magic: The Gathering.

The Sanctuary is located next door to Knight Watch Games and is a direct expansion of the medieval inventory that was popular with the community. Moving from a 300 sq ft space into a more spacious 1000 sq ft, allows for a deeper inventory, more variety and an easier shopping experience. The Sanctuary immerses its customers in the sights, sounds, and smells of a gothic medieval cathedral.

Knight Watch Games and The Sanctuary are owned by Paraic and Brenda Mulgrew who started the initial business six years ago. For more information, please visit knightwatchgames.com or thesanctuarystoresa.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Phone: 210-888-1112 Email: [email protected]

