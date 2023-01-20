The sam®x1 is an effective tool for treating acute musculoskeletal injuries and the first wireless long-duration ultrasound system that is FDA-cleared for prescription home use.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A physical therapy clinic in San Diego County has found success in using ZetrOZ Systems’ FDA-cleared sam®x1 wireless device to treat sports injuries. Peak Performance Physical Therapy in Solana Beach, California, recently treated a hematoma resulting from a mountain bike crash. The device, the sam®x1, is FDA-cleared for prescription home use and utilizes wireless technology to deliver 33 times more energy than other pulsed ultrasound devices after an hour of treatment.

According to Peak Performance owner and physical therapist Cari McClemons, “The client used the sam®x1 on the hematoma daily for two weeks and saw great results. The patient’s hematoma developed after a mountain bike fall weeks earlier, and with the x1, we saw a change in swelling decline almost immediately. After two weeks with the patient using the sam®x1, the discoloring of the injury had gone down 8%.”

A hematoma is a pool of clotted blood that forms outside the blood vessels. It is a more severe form of bruising and typically occurs due to damage from injury or surgery. As a result, a hematoma can occur anywhere on the body, grow in size, and become life-threatening if left untreated; the sam®x1’s wireless configuration makes it an effective treatment for this use case.

The sam®x1 device is a wireless, portable ultrasound device that is easy to use and can be prescribed for home use, providing patients with a convenient and effective treatment option for hard-to-reach injuries. Backed by over 30 clinical studies, sam® is the result of research funded by the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Department of Defense to discover new methods of soft tissue healing that reduce the use of narcotics and invasive treatments.

“I look forward to working with the sam® devices in the future. Peak PT always wants to bring our patients the best in their recovery, and this technology is really cutting-edge,” McClemons added.

Cari McClemons, MPT, CSTI, CS-P, received her Master’s in Physical Therapy from Emory University. McClemons also worked at Scripps Green Hospital, developing connections with physicians and the athletic community.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine and developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of sam®, a product line designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. To learn more, visit zetroz.com.

