San Francisco Bay Area-Based Renewable Energy Firm Debuts New Name: Sage Energy Consulting

Evolved and Expanded Scope of Services and Consulting Expertise for Independent Firm Celebrating Ten Years in Business

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sage Renewables, an independent energy planning and project management firm, has changed its name to Sage Energy Consulting. Sage provides a full range of services for renewable and advanced energy projects that have resulted in more than 350 megawatts (MW) and $300+ million in energy savings for clients. Led by Principals Tom Williard, David Williard and Brent Johnson, Sage’s professionals offer clients over 60 years of combined energy expertise.

“To proactively meet the needs of our clients, we’ve grown and expanded our service offerings and geographic reach in response to rapid changes in the global energy market,” said Tom Williard, one of Sage’s principals. “Our vision is to facilitate the rapid and appropriate deployment of renewable and advanced energy technologies that enable our clients to achieve their energy, environmental and business goals. We pride ourselves on being an independent and trusted advisor, helping our clients provide lasting benefits to their communities and the environment.”

Sage Energy Consulting’s services include energy project feasibility and financing, procurement, implementation and asset management for education, public agency, commercial and industrial clients. The firm has deep experience in energy master planning and project management of all market-ready renewable and advanced energy technologies. These include solar, battery storage, transportation fleet electrification, zero net energy (ZNE), microgrids/energy resiliency, energy efficiency and operational phase asset management. Sage provides custom analyses and modeling, with specific focus on optimizing financial and environmental returns for clients, allowing them to make informed decisions tailored to their needs.

“With renewable energy quickly becoming a necessity and a cost-saving strategy, it’s imperative for Sage to stay at the forefront of the industry and remain nimble and innovative,” said Sage COO Russell Schmit. “Our projects are diversifying as new carbon goals and advanced energy technologies are adopted across the U.S., including microgrids and electric transportation fleets. A great deal has changed and expanded with alternative energy options and strategies, and we are here to help public and private organizations become leaders in the transition to clean energy.”

Sage is expanding its services throughout the U.S., an example being the provision of solar, energy storage, electric vehicle and microgrid planning and support for a major global technology company in Texas. Recent projects include district-wide solar implementation for the Kern High School District (Bakersfield, Calif.), resulting in the largest contracted commitment to solar power by any U.S. school district and an estimated $80 million in electricity savings over the next 25 years. Sage Energy Consulting also assisted California’s Santa Clara County in creating a lowest-cost-energy strategy to achieve ZNE for its 405,000 square-foot, multi-city block County Government Center.

About Sage Energy Consulting

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sage Energy Consulting provides energy project assessment, planning, development, management and operational support services. Sage has managed more than 350 MW of energy projects for clients, resulting in $300+ million in energy savings for more than 100 public- and private-sector clients. Sage provides industry-leading expertise and project management in solar, energy efficiency master planning, battery storage, transportation fleet electrification, ZNE, asset management and microgrids. Learn how to renew your energy portfolio at www.sagerenew.com.

CONTACT: Melissa Wilmot Studio PR 503-747-8816 [email protected]