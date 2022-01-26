San Francisco Bay Area UnSung Heroes to be Honored for Public Service at KPIX KCBS Jefferson Awards Ceremony on January 27, 2022

Breaking News
Local award recipients will be honored for their extraordinary service to the community.

San Francisco Bay Area, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA (January 25, 2022) – Multiplying Good, the nation’s leading nonprofit focused on fueling personal growth and leadership through public service, announced that San Francisco Bay Area based leaders will be honored at the 17th Annual KPIX KCBS Jefferson Awards Ceremony. This year’s events will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

At 5:00 pm Pacific, a special Instagram Live Red-Carpet event will be hosted @bayarea4good.  KPIX Anchor Sharon Chin will emcee the occasion featuring special guests Willie Brown, former Mayor of San Francisco; Gabe Kapler, Manager, San Francisco Giants; and Ronnie Lott, Founder, All Stars Helping Kids.

At 6:00 pm Pacific, the Awards Ceremony will be livestreamed on the Multiplying Good San Francisco Bay Area website. This year, 55 local leaders will be honored with the Jefferson Award Bronze Medallion. During the Ceremony, 5 of those leaders will be announced as Silver Medallion winners and go on to represent the San Francisco Bay Area for consideration of the Gold Medallion – the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting Local Communities.

For 17 years, the KPIX KCBS Jefferson Awards celebrates extraordinary service to others performed by grassroots unsung heroes from the San Francisco Bay Area. For the past two years in a row, local leaders from the San Francisco Bay Area have been selected for the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting Local Communities Gold Medallions: 2020 Silver Medalist, Doug McNeil, founder of Lighting for Literacy and 2021 Silver Medalists Mariel Triggs and Martin Casado of MuralNet.

“For 50 years, the Jefferson Awards have elevated the good that is happening all around us,” said Hillary Schafer, CEO of Multiplying Good. “When we celebrate service on our biggest stage, those stories echo across the nation, reaching thousands of Americans and inspiring them into action.”

To participate in the Instagram Live Red-Carpet event, follow @BayArea4Good on Instagram. To register for the 2022 KPIX KCBS Jefferson Awards, visit: https://sanfrancisco.multiplyinggood.org/KPIXJeffersonAwards

About Multiplying Good

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that believes in the power of service to others to unleash potential, inspire individuals, and transform lives. Multiplying Good fuels personal growth and leadership development through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition. It has offices in 11 communities across the country, delivering on-the-ground impact where it is needed most. Founded in 1972 by Sam Beard, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and Senator Robert Taft, Jr., the organization has recognized the extraordinary public service of thousands with its Jefferson Award. To learn more, visit MultiplyingGood.org or follow Multiplying Good on Facebook.

