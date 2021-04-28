San Francisco Chronicle Launches Real Estate Guide, Offering Resources to People Moving into or around the Bay Area

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whether moving to the San Francisco Bay Area for the first time or relocating within the Bay Area, the San Francisco Chronicle, Northern California’s largest newspaper, has launched a new “San Francisco Chronicle Real Estate Guide,” an easy-to-use primer for many of the most popular neighborhoods and housing markets in the region.

The guide covers 64 cities, towns and neighborhoods from Napa and Sonoma counties in the North Bay to the storied districts of San Francisco and down to San Jose in the South Bay. This data-rich guide includes browsable statistics on school districts, home prices and commute times, as well as city profiles to help people find their new homes in the heart of the Bay Area.

“The Bay Area is a beautiful and exciting region with dozens of lifestyle options. But it is also fiercely competitive to find housing and can be intimidating, especially for those new to the area,” said Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, the Chronicle’s editor-in-chief. “We created this new real estate guide to help both newcomers and Bay Area aficionados make the choices best for themselves and their families.”

More than just stats and tables, the guide includes interactive maps and details such as nightlife options. It also features tips and tricks for getting around, finding that great restaurant, and identifying affordable neighborhoods.
           
About the San Francisco Chronicle
The San Francisco Chronicle (www.sfchronicle.com) is the largest newspaper in Northern California and the second largest on the West Coast. Acquired by Hearst Corporation in 2000, the San Francisco Chronicle was founded in 1865 by Charles and Michael de Young and has been awarded six Pulitzer Prizes for journalistic excellence. With name-brand voices and a keen editorial eye, The Chronicle is an authority that still surprises. Follow us on Twitter @SFChronicle.

