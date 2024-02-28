The city of San Francisco in California has issued a formal apology to Black citizens, begging pardon for committing what the government calls “decades of systemic and structural discrimination.”
City supervisors issued a formal apology Tuesday in the form of a resolution after a unanimous vote from all 11 board members.
“This historic resolution apologizes on behalf of San Francisco to the African American community and their descendants for decades of systemi
