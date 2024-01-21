San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday blasted the city supervisors’ resolution calling for an extended cease-fire in Gaza as divisive and fanning the flames of antisemitism, though she stopped short of issuing a veto.

The Democrat mayor, who is up for reelection this year, wrote in a statement online that the debate over the nonbinding resolution has left the city “angrier, more divided and less safe” as “abject antisemitism” had apparently become acc

[Read Full story at source]