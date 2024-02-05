The Democratic mayor of San Francisco is pushing a pair of controversial public safety proposals on the March 5 ballot, including one that would require single adults on welfare to be screened and treated for illegal drug addiction or else lose cash assistance.
Mayor London Breed also supports a ballot measure that would grant police more crime-fighting powers, such as the use of drones and surveillance cameras. In November, she’ll face cranky voters in a competitive reelection b
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Squad members Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman outraised by moderate Democrat challengers, as primary threats mount - February 5, 2024
- San Francisco mayor pushes addiction screening for welfare recipients, new technology for police - February 5, 2024
- Oklahoma Gov. Stitt faces renewed tribal sovereignty issue as legislative session begins - February 5, 2024