San Francisco prohibits non-essential events over 100 people

San Francisco, the California city know for its cable cars and the Golden Gate Bridge, on Friday banned non-essential events of over 100 people through April 30, tightening an existing ban on public gatherings as the fight to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus intensified.
