This award marks the second year the Tribe’s commitment to the community, their team members and many philanthropic causes receives recognition

2022 Responsible Business of the Year San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is recognized for the second year in a row

Highland, CA, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second year in a row, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians was awarded “Responsible Business of the Year” by Gambling Insider and Gaming America. The recognition solidifies San Manuel’s commitment to outstanding business practices in human resources and community relations.

The announcement was made at the 2022 Global Gaming Awards in Las Vegas, NV. The Tribe was recognized for its generous contributions, donating over $300 million to charitable organizations in their own community, across the country, and throughout Indian Country over the last 20 years. This award from Gaming Today and Gambling Insider acknowledges the Tribe and its gaming enterprise for their commitment to providing resources on services, programs, and initiatives that will yield positive economic, cultural, and social impacts.

“It is an honor that the gaming industry recognizes our dedication to people first, before the enterprise,” says Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “In an ever-changing economic and business environment, we have not wavered from our values-based business model that is centered first around our stewardship of people and our communities. Our values guide us in building healthy and resilient communities, being a responsible employer, and a providing a responsible entertainment destination for our valued guests.”

Giving back is part of the Tribe’s heritage and core mission. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians supports the community as an answer to the “Call of Yawá” (a Serrano word meaning “to act on one’s beliefs”). In addition to supporting non-profit organizations nationally and locally, the Tribe is one of the largest employers in the Inland Empire, providing employment opportunities that support their Tribal Government Operations as well as at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. In the last 12 months, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians have hired more than 3,000 new team members to support the expansion of San Manuel Casino to Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel which includes a 17-story hotel tower, full-service spa, pool deck, additional dining, and a state-of-the-art entertainment venue.

###

About the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally-recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic and cultural development. As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region. For more information, visit http://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov

About Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is Southern California’s newest luxury resort featuring a 17-floor hotel tower with 432 guest rooms and spacious suites, an elevated pool deck experience, a lavish full-service spa and salon and convenient 24-hour in-room dining. Millions of visitors each year will now be able to enjoy a premier “stay and play” experience with more than 7,000 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, incredible entertainment, a full array of dining options, multiple bars and lounges, luxe retail shops and a generous player’s reward program.

The San Manuel Entertainment Authority (“SMEA”) wholly owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. Located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles in the city of Highland, Calif., the casino resort offers sweeping views of the San Bernardino Mountains. In 2021, San Manuel Casino and San Manuel Tribal Government Operations were certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the global authority on workplace culture.

For more information on Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, visit www.yaamava.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland, Calif. 92346. Telephone 800-359-2464.

Attachment

2022 Responsible Business of the Year

CONTACT: Jenna Brady San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (909) 855-5646 Jenna.Brady@SanManuel-NSN.Gov