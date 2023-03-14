Late-breaking poster presentation to highlight preclinical data demonstrating that the increased potency of CD8-targeted fusosomes enhances CAR gene delivery to resting primary T cells

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that four abstracts, including a late-breaking abstract, highlighting preclinical data from both the hypoimmune and fusogen platforms have been accepted for poster presentation at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 14-19, 2023 in Orlando, FL.

Late-breaking poster details:

Title: Increased potency of CD8-targeted fusosomes enhances CAR gene delivery to resting primary T cells Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3 Session Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Session Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Poster Section 35 Abstract Number: LB311

Poster details:

Title: Modulation of resting T cell status to enhance transduction and CAR T expansion following exposure to CD8-targeted fusosomes Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Gene and Vector-based Therapy Session Date: Monday, April 17, 2023 Session Time: 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET Location: Poster Section 16 Abstract Number: 2734

Title: Development of a novel, fully human anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor for in vivo delivery via CD8-targeted fusosome Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Gene and Vector-based Therapy Session Date: Monday, April 17, 2023 Session Time: 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET Location: Poster Section 16 Abstract Number: 2735

Title: Engineered hypoimmune CAR T cells provide lasting tumor control in immunocompetent allogeneic humanized mice even with re-challenge Session Category: Immunology Session Title: CAR T-cell Therapy 2 Session Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Session Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Poster Section 23 Abstract Number: 4091

Full regular abstracts and late-breaking abstract titles are available for viewing via the AACR Online Itinerary Planner located here: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828. Late-breaking abstract text will be posted to the AACR Online Itinerary Planner and Meeting App on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

