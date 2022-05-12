Sana Biotechnology Congratulates Senior Vice President and Head of T Cell Therapeutics, Terry Fry, M.D., on Additional Role at the University of Colorado’s Gates Institute

SEATTLE, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that its Senior Vice President and Head of T Cell Therapeutics, Terry Fry, M.D. will become an executive director at the prestigious University of Colorado Gates Institute. Dr. Fry, a world-renowned expert in chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies, has devoted part of his time to the University of Colorado as a clinical professor of pediatric oncology since joining Sana. He continues to work in his current Sana role without change while serving as the Institute’s Executive Director.

“Terry is a leader in the cell and gene therapy space, particularly in developing CAR T therapies for cancer patients. We are proud of Terry and his appointment at the University of Colorado Gates Institute, as his close collaboration with academia will continue to be extremely valuable to the field and to Sana as we explore diverse scientific tools to modify genes and use cells as medicines to change the outcome of many human diseases,” said Steve Harr, Sana’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Terry’s appointment further underscores the high caliber of talent that we have throughout the Sana organization and adds to the number of our team leading institutes in top academic centers.”

Dr. Fry added, “Bringing innovative therapies to patients remains my first priority, and I am optimistic about the pipeline we are progressing at Sana. My continued involvement in the academic arena fuels greater understanding into novel territories in gene and cell therapy with the goal of bridging and leveraging new insights across industry and academia to propel the field forward.”

Yesterday, the University of Colorado announced the creation of the Gates Institute, a state-of-the-art facility that will focus on rapidly translating laboratory findings into regenerative, cellular, and gene therapies for patients. Working in partnership with CU Anschutz, the Gates Institute, fueled by a philanthropic investment from the Gates Frontiers Fund, and an investment by CU Anschutz, is expected to grow to $200 million over the next five years. The institute will build on the success of the Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine and Gates Biomanufacturing Facility, which have conducted groundbreaking stem cell research for cancer and rare diseases, pioneering new therapies in recent years. Dr. Fry will become its Executive Director.

