DENVER, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sana Packaging – a sustainable cannabis packaging brand – has reclaimed over half a million pounds of ocean-bound plastic.

Sana Packaging launched its first reclaimed ocean-bound plastic cannabis packaging product in 2019. The company now produces six ocean-bound plastic products and has reclaimed over 550,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic.

“None of this would be possible without our customers,” said Sana Packaging Co-Founder & CEO, Ron Basak-Smith. “Thanks to the support of our incredible customers, we have diverted and reclaimed over half a million pounds of ocean-bound plastic. This is a huge milestone for Sana Packaging and we look forward to watching this number continue to grow.”

All of Sana Packaging’s reclaimed ocean-bound plastic cannabis packaging products are recyclable, child-resistance certified, food-grade certified, and made in the USA. Sana Packaging also offers custom printing and labeling services.

About Sana Packaging:

Sana Packaging’s mission is to reduce the impact of single-use packaging by leading the cannabis industry toward a sustainable future. All Sana Packaging products are made using plant-based, reclaimed, or recycled materials. Sana Packaging is a “Made in the USA” company.

Contact Information:

James Eichner

james@sanapackaging.com

303-729-0644

