Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) (“Sanchez Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, November 3, 2017. The Company expects to release its third quarter 2017 earnings before the market opens that day.
|What:
|Sanchez Energy Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call
|When:
|Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time)
|Dial In:
|1-888-349-0085 (U.S.)
|1-855-669-9657 (Canada)
|001-855-817-7630 (Mexico)
|1-412-902-4293 (International)
|Request Sanchez Energy 3Q 2017 Conference Call
|Webcast:
|Live and rebroadcast over the Internet at:
|https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2uetdqua
|Replay:
|A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through November 10, 2017, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International), and referencing the replay passcode: 10113260.
ABOUT SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION
Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources, with a current focus on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas where the Company has assembled approximately 286,000 net acres. For more information about Sanchez Energy Corporation, please visit our website: www.sanchezenergycorp.com.
COMPANY CONTACT:
Kevin Smith
VP Investor Relations
(281) 925-4828
Cham King
Director, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
(713) 756-2797
General Inquiries: (713) 783-8000
www.sanchezenergycorp.com
