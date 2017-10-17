Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE American:SNMP) (“SNMP” or the “Partnership”) announced today that it will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 to discuss third quarter 2017 results. The Partnership expects to release its third quarter 2017 earnings before the market opens that day.

What: SNMP Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call When: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) Dial In: 1-844-824-3837 (U.S.) 1-412-317-5161 (International) Request Sanchez Midstream Partners Conference Call Webcast: Live and rebroadcast over the Internet at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/asr9wybi Replay: A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through Nov. 21,

2017, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be

accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International), and

referencing the replay passcode: 10113660.

About the Partnership

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE American:SNMP) is a publicly-traded limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of midstream and other energy related assets. The Partnership has ownership stakes in oil and natural gas gathering systems, natural gas pipelines, and a natural gas processing facility, all located in the Western Eagle Ford in South Texas. For more information on the Partnership, please visit our website: www.sanchezmidstream.com.

PARTNERSHIP CONTACT

Charles C. Ward

Chief Financial Officer

Sanchez Midstream Partners GP LLC

(877) 847-0009

General Inquiries: (877) 847-0008

www.sanchezmidstream.com