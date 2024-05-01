A Democrat-run city’s police have reportedly made more than 1,000 arrests of Venezuelan nationals in the first three months of 2024 amid a massive outrage over additional money to feed and shelter migrants.
There were 609 arrests for driving/traffic offenses, nine violent felonies, 75 violent misdemeanors and 313 other offenses listed as non-violent, with nine others listed as unknown or not listed, according to analysis of Chicago crime and arrest data by The Chicago Tribune.
