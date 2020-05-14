Sand, surf, social distance: Jersey Shore to reopen

The beaches and boardwalks of the New Jersey shore, made famous by the music of Bruce Springsteen, will reopen for Memorial Day weekend as the state that was among the hardest hit by the coronavirus emerges from lockdown, Governor Phil Murphy said on Thursday.
