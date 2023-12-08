Increasing demand for modular designs and customization is driving demand for sand washing machines.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The market for sand washing machines was valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 5.2% is forecast between 2023 and 2031, with an expected market value of US$ 1.7 billion in 2031 . As sustainable development continues to gain traction, new eco-friendly and energy-efficient sand washing machines will probably be developed. In addition to reducing water and energy usage, manufacturers may also focus on reducing the impact on the environment as a whole.

Material science advancements might make sand washing machines more corrosion-resistant and durable. By extending product lifespans and simplifying maintenance, product longevity would be prolonged. Industries like glass making, foundries, and specialty concrete production need clean, high-quality sand. The importance of sand washing machines for meeting these quality standards makes them extremely popular. Increasing efficiency, automation, and advanced systems are expected to drive the growth of the sand-washing market in the next few years.

Global Sand Washing Machine Market: Growth Drivers

The construction industry is highly dependent on sand washing machines. The machines are necessary to clean and grade sand in construction activities such as concrete production and road construction. With growing concerns about sand mining and contaminated water disposal, sand washing machines are becoming more popular. Because of these machines, sand can be extracted and processed while recycling water and minimizing environmental impact.

As global urbanization trends continue, housing and infrastructure demand continues to rise. Sand washing procedures can be used to obtain clean and well-graded sand, which is vital to the construction industry. Technological advancements in sand washing machines are fueling market growth. Efficiency improvements, energy savings, and smart technology make these machines more appealing. Government initiatives and private investments in infrastructure have caused a surge in the demand for construction materials, including washed sand.

Sustainability is becoming a key concern around the world, with industries implementing sustainable practices more quickly than ever before. A sand washing machine minimizes the environmental impact of sand production and maximizes natural resource efficiency. To ensure sand extraction is of high quality, mining companies rely heavily on sand washing machines. Minerals and sand are abundant in many regions, so sand washers positively affect the market.

Global Sand Washing Machine Market: Key Players

Due to their investments in advanced technology and infrastructure, these companies dominate the sand washing machine market.

Superior Industries, Inc.

Geco Grinding Centre

Zxcrusher

Shibang Industry and Technology

CDE Global Ltd.

LZZG

Terex Corporation

Propel Industries Private Limited

TRIO Engineered Products

Nesans Mining and Automation Private Limited

Other Key Players

Key Findings of the Market Report

Spiral sand washing machines dominate the global sand washing machine market.

Based on applications, the construction segment is expected to drive demand for sand washing machines in the market.

Direct sales are projected to be a lucrative market for sand washing machines.

Mobile sand washing machines with small footprints are expected to drive demand for sand washing machines in the future.

Global Sand Washing Machine Market: Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific is expected to generate high growth prospects for sand washing machines. Extensive infrastructure development and industrialization in the region contribute to the demand for sand washing machines. Sand mining and washing have been subjected to stricter environmental regulations in the Asia Pacific. For optimal extraction practices and minimal environmental damage, these regulations often require sand washing machines.

Several restoration and reclamation projects are underway in the Asia Pacific region, requiring sandblasting equipment and cleaning solutions. Cleaning and preparing sand for reconstruction activities entails using a sand-washing machine in these restoration projects.

China emphasizes efficient sand production and washing in the mining and manufacturing sectors. Sand washing machines are one of the most indispensable equipment for producing sand and efficiently processing sand. As a result, China has become more dependent on these machines.

Sand washing machines are produced in China by reputable manufacturers such as LZZG, an equipment manufacturer specializing in the wet processing of sand for cleaning, drying, and recycling. Sand washing machines in China are competitive, indicating a competitive market.

Global Sand Washing Machine Market: Segmentation

By Type

Spiral Sand Washing Machine

Impeller Sand Washing Machine

By Capacity

Below 50 T / H

50 T / H – 100 T / H

100 T / H – 150 T / H

150 T / H – 200 T / H

Above 200 T / H

By Power Consumption

Below 10 KW

10 KW – 20 KW

20 KW – 50 KW

50 KW – 100KW

Above 100 KW

By Portability

Stationary Sand Washing Machine

Mobile Sand Washing Machine

By Application

Quarry

Mining

Construction

Transportation

Others (Hydropower Projects, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

