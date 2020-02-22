Sanders ahead in entrance poll in Democrats’ Nevada caucuses

An entrance poll showed Bernie Sanders with the most support among Nevada voters entering caucus sites for the Democratic presidential contest on Saturday, and they favored a government-run Medicare for All healthcare plan like the one he supports.
