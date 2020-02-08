Sanders and Buttigieg face barrage of attacks at Democratic presidential debate

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the top finishers in Iowa’s first nominating contest, faced a barrage of criticism on Friday from rivals who said they did not have what it takes to lead the party to victory against Republican Donald Trump.
