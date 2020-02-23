Sanders’ big Nevada win narrows rivals’ path to Democratic nomination

Bernie Sanders’ convincing win in the Nevada caucuses signaled his campaign is gathering strength and reaching voters who had previously eluded him, putting him on a path – for now – toward the Democratic presidential nomination.
