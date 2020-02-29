Sanders courts Massachusetts voters on Warren’s home turf

Bernie Sanders drew a massive crowd in Boston on Saturday, touting his grassroots-funded campaign in progressive rival Elizabeth Warren’s home state ahead of the Democratic primary in Massachusetts on Tuesday.
