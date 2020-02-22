Bernie Sanders faces a test of his front-runner status in the Democratic White House race on Saturday in Nevada, where voters will consider an unsettled field of candidates as they search for a challenger to take on President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Sanders’ front-runner status to be tested in Nevada amid Russia interference reports - February 22, 2020
- New coronavirus cases fall in China, but WHO concerned by global spread - February 22, 2020
- Italy’s coronavirus outbreak infects 51 people, kills two - February 22, 2020