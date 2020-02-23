Sanders heads to big win in Nevada caucuses, Biden battles Buttigieg for second place

Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada on Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish that would give his struggling campaign new hope.
