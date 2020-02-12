Sanders leads in early New Hampshire Democratic results as Biden lags badly

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders took a lead in New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, and former front-runner Joe Biden trailed badly in fifth place in the second nominating contest to find a challenger for President Donald Trump in November.
