Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden lags badly

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the nominating race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden, who appeared likely to finish a disappointing fifth.
