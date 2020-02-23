Bernie Sanders solidified his front-runner status with what appeared to be a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada on Saturday, while Joe Biden was on track for a second-place finish that would give his struggling campaign new hope.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Sanders projected for decisive win in Nevada, Biden on track for second place - February 22, 2020
- China reports 648 new cases of coronavirus, but infections outside Hubei falling - February 22, 2020
- China reports 648 new cases of coronavirus on February 22, 97 more deaths - February 22, 2020