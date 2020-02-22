Sanders puts Democratic front-runner status on the line in Nevada’s caucuses

Bernie Sanders faces a test of his front-runner status in the Democratic White House race on Saturday in Nevada, where voters will consider an unsettled field of candidates as they search for a challenger to take on President Donald Trump.
