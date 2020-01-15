Sanders raps Biden on Iraq vote in U.S. Democratic debate, Biden admits mistake

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders criticized rival Joe Biden’s 2002 vote to authorize war in Iraq during a debate in Iowa on Tuesday, and Biden acknowledged he made “a mistake” in backing the invasion.
