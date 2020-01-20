Sanders says being a woman, age could be ‘problems’ for 2020 candidates

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders struggled to move past a weeklong controversy over whether he told U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in a 2018 private meeting that a woman could not beat Republican President Donald Trump as the White House rivals campaigned over the weekend in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
