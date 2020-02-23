Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner position for the Democratic presidential nomination with a decisive victory in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, while Joe Biden was on track for a second-place finish that would give his struggling campaign new hope.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Sanders scores decisive win in Nevada, Biden headed for second-place finish - February 23, 2020
- Sanders’ big Nevada win narrows rivals’ path to Democratic nomination - February 23, 2020
- Australia’s bushfire-stricken state pays tribute to 25 victims - February 22, 2020