Sanders takes lead in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden lags badly

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders led New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, and former front-runner Joe Biden trailed badly in a bruising setback that raises doubts about the viability of his campaign.
