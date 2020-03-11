Sanders vows to remain in White House race despite more losses to Biden

A resolute Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he would stay in the Democratic presidential race despite a series of big losses to front-runner Joe Biden, promising to keep up the public pressure for his sweeping economic and social justice proposals.
