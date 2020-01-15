Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders disagreed in a Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday over whether he once told her a woman could not win the White House in 2020, underlining an emerging rift between the progressive contenders as the first voting nears.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Turbulent inauguration day in Guatemala, outgoing president hit by eggs - January 15, 2020
- Iran social media posts call for more protests after plane disaster - January 15, 2020
- Sanders, Warren spar over disputed remark about chances of a woman candidate defeating Trump - January 15, 2020