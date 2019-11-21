Breaking News
Sandra Vela Mora, PCAM®, Promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations for RealManage

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Sandra Vela Mora, PCAM®, to Executive Vice President of Operations.

Ms. Vela Mora joined RealManage in 2017 as a Senior Vice President over its Houston operations. Due to her success in a leadership role for the Houston market, she was promoted to Division President expanding her leadership to the San Antonio market in 2019 to help them reach their next level of growth. With the success of San Antonio now well in hand, and due to our strong growth and expanded footprint, the position of Executive Vice President of Operations position was created for the organization in order to provide more executive support for our national operations. Ms. Vela Mora’s promotion to this position will play a pivotal role in RealManage’s continued growth and expansion.

“Sandra Vela Mora embodies what it takes to be a great leader,” states RealManage President, Chris Ayoub. “She is a servant leader with unequivocal integrity, advocating for her clients and team, alike. She believes in leading and mentoring her team to be the absolute best they can be, and then some. I am especially proud to have her as part of the RealManage Family. I look forward to seeing her continue to flourish as she steps into her new role as Executive Vice President of Operations.”

Sandra is an industry professional who has been specializing in the community association industry for more than 22 years. She holds the designations of Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), and Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) designations awarded by Community Association Institute. She is also involved in TCAA.

“As RealManage continues to lead the charge as the fastest-growing company in our industry, I am proud to take on this new role entrusted in me by our company’s executives,” states Sandra Vela Mora. “It is my honor and privilege to work with our leaders across the nation, providing support, innovation, and my career experience to help us all reach the next level of success. To be the best company in the world at managing jointly owned property is our company’s mission, and with the team, we have now and continue to assemble, we will accomplish our mission and much more.” 

About RealManage

The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations and ranks as one of the top five HOA management companies in the nation. RealManage is a community management company that specializes in HOA management and condominium management and manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Texas and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises and large master-planned communities. 

To learn more about RealManage, visit realmanage.com.

